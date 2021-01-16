Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SMEGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Energy currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $37.34 on Friday. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $42.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.