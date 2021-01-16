Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SIEGY stock opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $76.76. The company has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.