Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Increases By 91.3%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the December 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $13.95.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
