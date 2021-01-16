Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Increases By 91.3%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the December 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 389,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,158 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

