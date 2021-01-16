Short Interest in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Declines By 22.6%

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 8,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several brokerages have commented on VOD. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

