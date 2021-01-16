Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Drops By 45.9%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the December 15th total of 257,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UONE traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. 2,373,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,290. The company has a market cap of $281.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.31. Urban One has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $54.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.91 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%.

In other Urban One news, CEO Alfred C. Liggins bought 274,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $285,435.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alfred C. Liggins bought 182,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $240,729.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,965.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 706,369 shares of company stock valued at $828,110. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban One during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

