Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Grows By 31.0%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TKYMF stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. Tokuyama has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $24.25.

Get Tokuyama alerts:

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.