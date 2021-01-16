Short Interest in Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Rises By 63.5%

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the December 15th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,268,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TSOI stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile
See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.