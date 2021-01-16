Short Interest in Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Rises By 63.5%

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the December 15th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,268,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TSOI stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Therapeutic Solutions International alerts:

Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include NanoStilbene, an easily absorbed nanoemulsion of nanoparticle pterostilbene to reduc inflammatory cytokine production in cancer patients; and ProJuvenol, a synergistic blend of complex anti-aging ingredients based upon pterostilbene to promote cellular rejuvenation and healthy functionality.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.