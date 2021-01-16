Short Interest in The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Increases By 39.8%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,099,500 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the December 15th total of 10,803,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,510,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

OTCMKTS TGODF opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. The Green Organic Dutchman has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.65.

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter. The Green Organic Dutchman had a negative return on equity of 74.85% and a negative net margin of 1,952.65%.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis for health and wellness markets in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

