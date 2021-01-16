Short Interest in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Increases By 51.6%

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the December 15th total of 40,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 156,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,681. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $252.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.32%.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

