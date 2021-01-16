Short Interest in Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Increases By 92.9%

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the December 15th total of 11,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRT opened at $2.08 on Friday. Support.com has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Support.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Support.com stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 133,970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Support.com as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and other technology companies.

