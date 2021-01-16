Short Interest in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Decreases By 22.3%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN SDPI opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.05.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.