Short Interest in Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Drops By 28.6%

Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS SURRY remained flat at $$9.36 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 250. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. Sun Art Retail Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Get Sun Art Retail Group alerts:

Sun Art Retail Group Company Profile

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates hypermarkets and e-commerce platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates its hypermarkets under the RT-Mart and Auchan brands. The company also provides consulting, investment, wholesaling, and retailing services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total of 486 outlets in 232 cities across 29 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Art Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Art Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.