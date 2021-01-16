Short Interest in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Drops By 35.0%

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

GENY traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,796. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.98. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter.

