Short Interest in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Decreases By 47.6%

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the December 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 491.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Prevail Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Prevail Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,893. Prevail Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $785.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. Research analysts forecast that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prevail Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.