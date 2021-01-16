Short Interest in Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Drops By 33.5%

Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,900 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the December 15th total of 454,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Poste Italiane stock remained flat at $$8.38 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. Poste Italiane has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $8.38.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Poste Italiane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

