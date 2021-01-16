Short Interest in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Declines By 39.7%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the December 15th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PLYA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. 899,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,838. The company has a market cap of $794.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.09. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $111,019.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,588.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 270,411 shares of company stock worth $1,242,629. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 230,082 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $1,971,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLYA. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

