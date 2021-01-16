Short Interest in NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Drops By 42.1%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,700 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the December 15th total of 379,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NUVSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.21.

Shares of NUVSF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. 33,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,888. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

