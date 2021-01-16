Short Interest in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Grows By 82.8%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a growth of 82.8% from the December 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 662,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 89,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 61,670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 358,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 370,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter.

NBB stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

