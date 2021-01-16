Short Interest in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) Drops By 49.4%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the December 15th total of 208,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NPA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,560. New Providence Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $247,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Providence Acquisition by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $455,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

