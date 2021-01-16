Short Interest in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Rises By 38.5%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the December 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

NYSE:EDU opened at $172.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.92 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $187.43.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.64 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

