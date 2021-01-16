Short Interest in Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Declines By 63.5%

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the December 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 608,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NLST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netlist from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NLST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 899,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,756. Netlist has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $135.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netlist will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

