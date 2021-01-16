Short Interest in NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Expands By 68.9%

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the December 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
NH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,149. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
About NantHealth
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.
