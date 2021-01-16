Short Interest in NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Expands By 68.9%

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the December 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,149. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NantHealth by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in NantHealth by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12,856 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NantHealth by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

