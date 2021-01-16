Short Interest in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Increases By 35.3%

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the December 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 692,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

MITK stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.93. 571,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87. The company has a market cap of $719.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.06 and a beta of 0.32. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $19.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In related news, Director Alex W. Hart sold 40,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $531,600.00. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 31,265 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $431,769.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,393.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,924 shares of company stock worth $4,474,826 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at $3,406,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 228,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 136,600 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 123,116 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,985,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,031,000 after buying an additional 122,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

