Short Interest in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Rises By 66.7%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,662,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 2,197,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,830,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

MMEDF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. 2,977,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,094,575. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $5.07.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

