Short Interest in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Declines By 50.0%

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 829,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Luna Innovations from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 553.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,549. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $320.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%. Analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

