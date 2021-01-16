Short Interest in Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Expands By 103.6%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of LEMIF remained flat at $$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,725. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. Leading Edge Materials has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.33.
Leading Edge Materials Company Profile
