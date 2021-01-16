Short Interest in Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Expands By 103.6%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LEMIF remained flat at $$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,725. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. Leading Edge Materials has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.33.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile

Leading Edge Materials Corp., a junior mining company, explores for and develops mineral resource properties in Sweden. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Woxna project that comprises 4 exploitation mining concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg with an area totaling 146.71 hectares located near the town of Edsbyn, Sweden.

