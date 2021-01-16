Short Interest in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Grows By 37.8%

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the December 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In related news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,814 shares in the company, valued at $558,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 493,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,441. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 74.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LADR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of LADR opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

