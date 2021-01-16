Short Interest in Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Rises By 100.0%

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

OTCMKTS KUBTY remained flat at $$113.70 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,292. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.32. Kubota has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.93). Kubota had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kubota will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

