Short Interest in Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Rises By 100.0%

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

GJNSY remained flat at $$22.49 during trading on Friday. 34 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

GJNSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.