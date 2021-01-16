Short Interest in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Rises By 32.6%

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 628,800 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the December 15th total of 474,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 588,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GMDA shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Gamida Cell from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,900,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,885 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.39. 578,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,875. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

