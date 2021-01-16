Short Interest in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Expands By 45.6%

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the December 15th total of 61,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

FRP stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.44. 5,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,300. FRP has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $427.95 million, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.58.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 58.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter.

In other news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $100,008.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $837,335.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $66,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,142.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,735 shares of company stock worth $392,768. Company insiders own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in FRP by 55,987.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 496,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FRP by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,572,000 after buying an additional 45,376 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in FRP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in FRP during the second quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FRP by 19.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FRP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

