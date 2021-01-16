Short Interest in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Drops By 24.8%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 214,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:EAST opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.70. Eastside Distilling has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 88.25% and a negative return on equity of 393.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastside Distilling will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Eastside Distilling worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides gin under the brands of Big Bottom The Ninety One Gin, Big Bottom Navy Strength, Big Bottom Barrel Finished Gin, and Big Bottom London Dry Gin; rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Blanco Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia Reposado Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia AÃ±ejo Tequila, and AzuÃ±ia Black brands; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka, Portland Potato Vodka Â- Marionberry, and Portland Potato Vodka Â- Habanero brand names.

