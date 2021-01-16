Short Interest in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Expands By 96.8%

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 479,500 shares, a growth of 96.8% from the December 15th total of 243,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE:DNP opened at $10.25 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,608,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 125,701 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 758,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 31,286 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 740,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 41,543 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 375,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 269,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.