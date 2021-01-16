Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Increases By 75.0%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

DSCSY opened at $73.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.83. Disco has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $448.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Disco had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Analysts forecast that Disco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

