Short Interest in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Increases By 45.2%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 954,700 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the December 15th total of 657,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $764.21 million, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $42.71.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DermTech will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $28,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at $601,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. UBS Group AG grew its position in DermTech by 25,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech in the second quarter worth about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DermTech by 60.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in DermTech in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in DermTech in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DMTK. William Blair began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DermTech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

