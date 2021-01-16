Short Interest in CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Decreases By 32.3%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,300 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the December 15th total of 830,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CyberAgent stock remained flat at $$66.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.29. CyberAgent has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $66.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.81.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates AbemaTV, an Internet TV station; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

