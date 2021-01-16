Short Interest in Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Drops By 42.9%

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Chineseinvestors.com stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Chineseinvestors.com has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.19.
Chineseinvestors.com Company Profile
