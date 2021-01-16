Short Interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Declines By 39.9%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,500 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the December 15th total of 575,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 629,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CJJD stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 195,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.51% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

