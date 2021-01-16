Short Interest in Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Rises By 40.0%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cardinal Energy from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised Cardinal Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $0.80 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.