Short Interest in Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Expands By 45.9%

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Shares of VIVXF opened at $0.49 on Friday. Avivagen has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15.
Avivagen Company Profile
