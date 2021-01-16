Short Interest in ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Drops By 38.8%

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,200 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the December 15th total of 686,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATSAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS:ATSAF opened at $18.98 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

