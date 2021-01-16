Short Interest in ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Increases By 100.0%

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ASM Pacific Technology stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29. ASM Pacific Technology has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $45.51.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ASM Pacific Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Surface Mount Technology Solutions, and Materials.

