Short Interest in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Declines By 22.3%

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,200 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 599,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSE AHH traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $895.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. Analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

