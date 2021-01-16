Short Interest in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Declines By 22.3%

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,200 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 599,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
NYSE AHH traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $895.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. Analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.
About Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
