Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Decreases By 40.1%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the December 15th total of 276,700 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Aptevo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 174,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $3,961,316.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 636,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $9,136,286.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $142.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 7.47. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

