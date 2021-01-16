Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Rises By 62.3%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,500 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the December 15th total of 257,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Anglo American to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS AAUKF opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $39.02.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

