Short Interest in Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Expands By 112.6%

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of HPMCF remained flat at $$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,088. Africa Energy has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29.

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,604 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 4.9% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

