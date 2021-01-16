Short Interest in Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Expands By 112.6%

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of HPMCF remained flat at $$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,088. Africa Energy has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29.
Africa Energy Company Profile
See Also: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.