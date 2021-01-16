Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Sosandar Plc (SOS.L) (LON:SOS)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Sosandar Plc (SOS.L) (LON:SOS) in a report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.
Shares of Sosandar Plc (SOS.L) stock opened at GBX 15.25 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of £29.32 million and a P/E ratio of -4.49. Sosandar Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 30.98 ($0.40). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.80.
About Sosandar Plc (SOS.L)
Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Sosandar Plc (SOS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosandar Plc (SOS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.