Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Sosandar Plc (SOS.L) (LON:SOS)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Sosandar Plc (SOS.L) (LON:SOS) in a report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Shares of Sosandar Plc (SOS.L) stock opened at GBX 15.25 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of £29.32 million and a P/E ratio of -4.49. Sosandar Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 30.98 ($0.40). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.80.

Get Sosandar Plc (SOS.L) alerts:

About Sosandar Plc (SOS.L)

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, and scarves and gloves for women.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Sosandar Plc (SOS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosandar Plc (SOS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.