Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

BWNG stock traded down GBX 10.70 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 63.50 ($0.83). The stock had a trading volume of 13,906,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,040. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58. N Brown Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 115 ($1.50). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £183.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06.

Get N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Rachel Izzard acquired 57,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £34,999.97 ($45,727.68).

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.