Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $1,225.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $1,000.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,319.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised Shopify from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,066.43.

Shopify stock traded down $8.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,170.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,918.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,285.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,130.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,031.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 117.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 57.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

