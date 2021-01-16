Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $1,225.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $1,000.00.
Several other research analysts have also commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,319.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised Shopify from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,066.43.
Shopify stock traded down $8.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,170.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,918.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,285.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,130.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,031.21.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 117.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 57.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
