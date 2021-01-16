Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shopify in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. 140166 started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,170.47 on Thursday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,285.19. The company has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,918.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,130.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,031.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

